We made it another week. But when it is decided that it is safe to get out and go where ever we want to, I think I will stay home another week or two and be sure there is safe. If all of you stay well I will think it is time to go.
I have decided that I need to help support our country, so I am going to purchase MADE IN AMERICA products. Why should we send our money to another country when we need to keep it home and support our country. I understand that a lot of product now say packaged in the USA. We had to rely on other countries to send us mask and medical equipment that we need.
Why can’t we be self reliant? I know that a lot of things in Walmart does not tell where it was grown.
I saw a thing on face book where the big lady was going through her closet and was hanging her clothes outside to air.
She said if you do not take them out of the dark closet and let them air – they shrink. I think I will have to do that. I am sure it could not be the fact that I cook and eat more just because I am staying home and eating and eating and eating.
Not many people are out if they do not really have to go anywhere. Scotland Baptist Church is posting there services on Facebook so everyone can see and hear them. They also had an Easter service in the parking lot.
Everyone stayed in their car and the preacher preached from the porch and everyone seemed to enjoy it.
Eventually things will get back to normal.
Stay safe and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper.
