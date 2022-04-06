April and spring are finally here. Still a promise of some more frost and maybe a few stormy days, but we made it this far and are ready for some great weather. So now it is time to talk about a few things happening in the month of April in our Scotland community.
Senior Center. They are open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. The pool table gets a great workout each of those days and they have pool tournaments and give prizes. There is usually puzzles on the tables that are open to anyone that wants to help work them. On Thursday it is always Bingo from about 10 a.m. until 11:30. Lunch is served promptly at 11:45 each day and is only $4. They have an excellent cook and the meals are very tasty and ready on time. We hope to see more folks come to eat and help keep the facility open in this community.
Presentation of the Quilt of Valor Thursday, April 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Scotland Sr. Community Center. This honor is to be given to Glenn Griggs in honor of his service to our county. There is going to be a group there to present this to him. It would be nice to have a larger crowd there for the presentation and they will take pictures in front of the wall of photos of veterans from our area. Please come and make this an honorable day. Stay for lunch and if you are a veteran from our area bring a photo so we can add it to our wall.
Do not forget to go to the Scotland Community page on Facebook and sign up if you plan to bring your children to the Easter egg hunt on Sunday April 17 at 2 p.m.
If you have Scotland news you can call James Burns at 501 592-3935 and he will see that it gets in the paper. Have a great week.
