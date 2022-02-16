Several new things for the Scotland News. Scotland Community Center is open for lunch and pool again. Lunch cost is $4 and served at 11:45 a.m. Monday thru Thursday. For those of you that like to play BINGO, that will start at 10 a.m. Thursday. The third Friday night MUSICAL will be Feb. 18. Bring something for refreshment and we will eat at 6 and Music starts at 7 p.m.
Second Saturday trade days will start on April 9, downtown Scotland. Some folks say they may be ready in March if the weather is nice, so watch Facebook to see if anyone is going to be there in March.
The 7th annual Scotland Easter Egg Hunt will be held at Scotland School on April 17 at 2 p.m. You can go to the Scotland Community page on Facebook and tell them to expect your family. They would like to know how many plan to attend.
Stay warm and safe and if anyone has Scotland news they can cal James Burns at 501 592-3935 and he will take care of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.