Tomorrow is July 4 and it is hotter than a firecracker. I have had enough summer I am ready for fall already. I guess we all want everything to go like we want it.
I hope the fireworks at Alread goes off with a bang and without a drop of rain. Because of the virus, I think I will stay home and see if I can see them from home. We usually go and enjoy seeing everyone and to watch the beautiful fireworks. The best I have seen anywhere.
The Scotland Community Center is having a great turnout for lunch and they are getting several that drop by and pick there lunch up and take it home. We are glad to see all of the community support. Do not forget to come on over and check out their YARD SALE on Friday and Saturday July 10 and 11. They will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. This is an inside sale and they have lots of new items. I hope to see you there.
We will have to wait a little longer to see when we will open our First Saturday Breakfast. We do not want to open to soon so we will wait until we feel that it is safe to do so. We will let you know soon.
If you have news for the paper please call 592-2935 and we will get it in for you. Stay safe and cool and enjoy.
