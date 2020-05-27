I can not believe how fast the time is going by. This year is almost half gone and I have been staying home and enjoying it so much that it will be hard to go back to work. I think after I get started again I will not mind. I don’t want to start back too soon.
Our son, Tim, and his wife, Jennifer, are here from Anchorage, and have self quarantined themselves in Clinton for two weeks, just to be sure they did not pick up the virus on the plane. That time is up this weekend so they can come to the house. I appreciate their love and concern for us and now we can give them a big hug and enjoy the next couple of weeks with them.
I am proud of our county and the wonderful folks that live here. It is nice to see that most folks are wearing their mask to protect themselves as much as to protect all of the others that they come in contact with.
The Scotland Community Senior Center opened Tuesday for regular activities and lunch for all ages, bingo, Singing and other games. The building will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pool or puzzles. Lunch will be at 11:45 a.m. and the cost is going to be $4. Bingo will still be Tuesday and Thursday. The Music will still be on the third Friday. Remember the center is open for anyone that wants to come and play or eat.
The Scotland Community Corp. hopes to open for breakfast in July. We want to be sure it’s safe to do.
It will be wonderful to get back on track and to have breakfast and see all of our friends. We will let you know as soon as we think it is time.
Call 592-3935 if you have any Scotland News to go in the paper.
