Well we have made it another week and everyone is excited about maybe lifting some restrictions. I think I will take it easy for a couple of weeks after things open up and see if there is more virus cases or if they are going to stay down.
We have been very blessed that we have not had more that 26 or 28 cases in our county.
Maybe more that were not very ill and people were very good at trying to keep separated.
Scotland Baptist Church will be having drive in church again this Sunday. Everyone seems to enjoy the church services on Facebook.
We are going to cancel the First Saturday Breakfast for another month and see if the virus is gone by June.
Scotland Pig Eye Daze have canceled the Trail Ride that usually is in May and the Alumni Banquet has also been canceled for this June.
Scotland has a new business. Amy Clokey is opening a Photography Studio in the back part of the High School. she has been showing samples of her photos on Facebook and is open by appointment right now. Welcome Amy! We are excited to have you and your family in our community and we think it is wonderful to add another business in our area.
Stay safe and if you have Scotland news call 592-3935 and we will get it into the paper. Maybe after May 4 we will know how and when the restrictions are going to be removed.
