Can you believe that it is the middle of September already? We have not had our First Saturday Breakfast since January or maybe February. We will be glad when it is safe to have friends come for breakfast again. We decided we need to wait until the virus is more under control. We will let everyone know when we decide to start it up again.
The Scotland Center is still closed and will not be opening for lunch just yet. We will let you know as soon as we think it is safe to do so. Better to be safe than sorry.
James Burns had another biopsy on his foot and will know next week what they need to do to fix it. We have several in our community that have serious health problems, so lets remember to pray for healing and comfort for all that need it. We have had several in our community that have had or will soon have birthdays. We wish all of them Happy Birthday.
Wagon Races are over and school will be back in session soon so let’s remember to watch out for the kids and the school buses.
Let us all stay safe and wear our mask and get through with the rest of this year. If anyone has Scotland News call 592-3935 and we can get it into the paper.
