We all need to be praying for each other to be careful and not get or spread the virus. I thing this is going to take a while to run its course.
A few things in Scotland will be changing for a while. The Senior Center has closed at least until the end of the month. No lunches, bingo or music. We will let you know when it will be open again.
Most of the churches have cancelled services so as not to spread the virus. We will let you know when it changes again. Scotland Baptist and the Lighthouse will not have church starting Sunday March 22. Scotland Community Corporation will not have their FIRST SATURDAY BREAKFAST. that was to be April 4. We will let you know later about the month of May.
Joyce Burns has closed her Art studio for a while. I will let all of you know when it is safe to resume classes.
We are so blessed that the Storms pasted over Scotland and did not do any damage. We had 45 people in the shelter. It is so nice to have a place to go to. Now we will pray that no one was sick.
Stay safe, take all of the precautions and wash your hands a lot and lets not spread the virus. remember how easy it would be to give this to a loved one. If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it to the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.