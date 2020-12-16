Not much news at Scotland when you stay at home and do not get out to see anyone. We just feel safer that way. I do know thee are several in quarantine for another week. I appreciate all of you that understand. We have a table and some chairs on the porch and if anyone comes to visit they wear a mask and sit at the table and James talks to them though the window.
I have to brag a little. James has finished his radiation and they even gave him a certificate of completion. It was wonderful to not have to go to Conway to Carti. I seemed like we had so much more time today and were not nearly as tired. It is so wonderful to have this much of the recovery time behind us. Blessings from God everywhere we look. Thanks for the prayers.
I really am not ready for the cold and wet weather. We have had such nice weather that I would not complain if it stayer this way until at least February. Then we could complain about the bugs and ticks. I guess we will be glad for what ever we get.
The Senior Center is still closed and we do not know when we will have the First Saturday Breakfast. We have not given up. just want to be safe. We will let you know when we think we can have it again.
Stay safe and if you have Scotland News let us know and we will post it in the paper.
