I was reading about the Spanish flu epidemic in 1918. It sounds very much like what we are experiencing now.
That was 100 years ago. It was handled very much like this virus.
The churches, schools, businesses and etc. were all closed and I read that they were ask to stay separated and not to gather more than 10 together.
We think it is hard to live now with all of the conveniences we have to make our life easier and to entertain ourselves.
Imagine the hardships those people had to endure during that time.
We have removed GOD from so many things in our lives, I think we need to start putting Him back in our lives and our world.
The Senior Center is still closed until further notice and we will let you know when we can start our First Saturday Breakfast again. I think it will be a while yet.
I have been working from home and finishing several small jobs that I had waiting.
If someone calls and needs something we can talk about it on the phone and they can leave it on the porch and I will call them when it is finished.
It will be nice when this is over and I can open the studio and have art classes again.
It is nice that the churches can do their services on face book and everyone can still enjoy the sermon and stay safe.
I have heard of some people being tested for the virus out here but not heard that anyone was positive.
So stay healthy and safe and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we can get it into the newspapers.
