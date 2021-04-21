I just read a quote and I want to share it: “Everyday may not be good but there is something good in every day.”
With so many things going on in our world we can always be uplifted when we look for something good. My dad used to say “Don’t forget to look for the sunshine.” And then he would give me a little wink.
We went to Walmart today and saw some friends that we had not seen since the pandemic started. It made us realize how long we had been social distancing and not visiting. One of the first things that I was ask was “When can we come to Scotland for First Saturday Breakfast?” It will still be a little while but we are thinking about it. We will let you know when we can set a date.
James is enjoying the fact that he can put a little weight on his foot so that makes us feel that it is getting better and maybe he will be walking soon. With the beautiful sunshine, he has been going out side everyday and I think it has made him feel so much better. It will be great to be out and visit and not worry about getting exposed to the virus. We are still wearing our mask and do not want to take any chances on exposure. That ugly bug is still around and we can not take any chances.
If you have news to put in the paper let us know at 592-3935 and we will do it. Stay safe and count your blessings.
