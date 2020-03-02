Sorry I missed the news in the paper last week. I got ready to write and my computed just did not want to do it. So I sent it off to the doctor. I may have to bury it and start with another one.
Hope everyone has had a great week and enjoyed the sunshine. Just a few more days and spring will really be here. I already see the bushes and flowers blooming.
I want to remind all of you to come to Scotland for our First Saturday Breakfast, March 7 at the School Cafeteria. We serve at 8 a.m. Bacon, Eggs, Fried Potatoes. Sausage, Biscuits and Sausage Gravy and Sawmill Gravy. Just $6. Y'all come and we will see you there.
The Senior Center will have their Spring Yard Sale on March 6 and 7. Beginning at 8a.m. Lots of good stuff. Come and help out a great asset to our community and find something that you need.
Senior Center Musical will be on March 20 and will start at 6 p.m. Come and join the fun. Lets make this a huge crowd this time.
If you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and We will get it in the paper.
