The older I get , the faster the days go by. Another week has gone by and it is time to write something for the paper. It gets harder each week. Particularly when one stays home and only goes to the doctor or pick up medicine and groceries.
James and I ate at the Scotland Community one day this last week. It was nice and I felt very safe. We wore our mask and they took our temp when we got there The tables were spaced so there was a clearance all around them. Close to 30 people came too eat or to take their lunch home with them. I am glad to see the turnout for lunch and the community support.
I am sure all of you know they are still working on the fiber optic cable and they have to turn the water off several times a day. Sometimes the force of the air coming through the water line is so strong that It has knocked two glasses out of my hand and they have broken in the sink. I guess I have to buy new glasses now. I hope this ends soon. I hate it when they turn the water off just as my day starts. After coffee I am ready for shower and shampoo and just as I get all of the bubbles on the water is shut off. It is hard to rinse shampoo and soap off without any water. The part I do not understand is... why do we have air in the lines at night and over the weekend? Is this really caused from the work or is there another problem and how much longer will this happen?
Well it is so depressing to hear the news. The same news is told told over and over and that makes the situation seem so much worse. I have decided that I am going to put the news in quarantine for a week or two and see it sounds better when I turn it on again.
Have a safe week and if you have Scotland News call 592-3935 and we will get it into the newspaper.
