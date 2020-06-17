From the looks of the statistics we may need to slow down on opening to soon. Everyday the news tell about how many new cases of the virus have occurred since yesterday. I do not want to be exposed and give it to someone else, so I am going very slowly because the people that come to my studio all come from a distance and I do not want to spread anything from another area.
We are still not sure that we will have First Saturday Breakfast in July. We will let you know when it gets closer. I do know the Center is open for lunch and Starla has been posting the lunch menu on Scotland Community page on Facebook.
I see several cars going to the Tent Revival at the Scotland School this week. I think they have had a good attendance each night. I think
Saturday night will be the last night. I hope you were able to attend.
Have a safe and great week and if you have Scotland News and want it into the paper call 592-3935 in time for me to get it into the paper by Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.