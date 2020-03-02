Scott Vahle, 73, of Conway, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born September 12, 1946 in Tracy, Minnesota to the late Charles and Doris Vahle.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Vahle; daughter, Laura (Dino) Purcell; grandchild, Daisy; and brothers, Jon and Jay Vahle.
There will be a family memorial at a later date.
Online Guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.