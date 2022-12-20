Just in time for Christmas, donations were recently made to Carrie Ren-Frow at Academy Mortgage for The Angel Tree, Savannah Brown at First Service Bank for Shop with a Cop, Brenda Wood of the Van Buren County Adult Literacy Program, and Kevin Causey for the Gospel Garage.
In addition, Archey Fork Car Show provided five $100 gift cards from Cashsavers to Sid King of KHPQ Clinton, who will be giving those cards away on air just before Christmas.
