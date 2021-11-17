A “Season’s Greetings” exhibit has been hung at Ozark Health Medical Center, in two hallway locations: upstairs near the Nursing Home entrance and downstairs in the Outpatient Wing. The exhibit will hang until mid-January, and is open to the public during regular business hours.
Featured in this collection are a wide variety of snow scenes, flowers, fruit, country landscapes, birds and other wildlife. Local scenes showcase Sugarloaf Mt., Indian Rock Cave, and Greers Ferry Lake – originals that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. There are small paintings, mid-size ones, and a large oil painting of a vast expanse of grassland and endless skies – can you see figures in the clouds?
Also new this time are a cow skull with a Native American and coneflowers painted on it, barnwood art, and a large 3-D home décor montage featuring a pumpkin and a fence. Come see for yourself and purchase a piece of local art for your home or as a gift! Another benefit is that the Hospital Auxiliary receives a portion of each sale to help with projects that provide better care for patients.
Artists participating in this exhibit are Ellen Kelly, Jane Gortney, Kathleen Hadley, Charlotte Rierson, and Alecs Long all of Fairfield Bay; Donna Buercklin of Greers Ferry; and Joyce Hartmann of Choctaw. Exhibitors are all members of the North Central Arkansas Artist League and meet every Monday to paint and socialize together in Fairfield Bay. Contact President Jane Gortney at 501-413-4888 for more information about the club or Hospital Art Exhibit Coordinator Joyce Hartmann at 501-745-6615 to learn more about this exhibit.
