Our final focus challenge is not always the easiest to achieve but certainly well worth the effort. “Find your focus by seeking all that is good in your life.” Lori Myers. As February comes to an end for 2023 I’ve been reflecting on the many challenges that I have faced that were intentionally meant to do more harm than good. We all have faced those challenges and the urge to give in to those negatives and stay in a fighting and defensive mode can be so easy to fall prey to but somehow, some way we need to find the strength to seek the good.
This month I’ve witnessed discrimination, hatred, vengeance, disrespect and just plain meanness. Nothing good can come out of these actions, or can it?
Discrimination is defined as the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people. This not only includes one’s age, sex, ethnicity, or disability but it can be based on one’s relationship with another person, where a person lives, gender, religion, marital status, and the list goes on. This of course is wrong on so many levels so what can be good about discrimination? For the individual that is being discriminated against, it can be seen as an opportunity to move on to something bigger and better. If it’s a relationship or a job that you were hoping for think of it as your ticket to move in a more positive direction where you won’t have to constantly be under that type of negative environment or people. There are so many opportunities where you can and will be accepted and appreciated for who you are, just as you are.
Hatred is defined as an intense dislike or ill will. When you are faced with someone who hates you can choose to address the hatred and try to change their opinion or you can accept what is and move on. Why waste your time and energy fighting a losing battle? You are better off not pursuing a relationship with someone that is not willing to change their attitude which leaves more time to seek someone worthy of your time.
Vengeance is defined as a punishment inflicted or retribution exacted for an injury or wrong. “An eye for an eye only leads to more blindness.” Margaret Atwood. Well said Margaret. If you are on the receiving end of vengeance or retribution by someone be the better person, turn the other cheek and you shall rise above this evil and earn your wings.
Disrespect is defined as a lack of courtesy. I don’t see any sense in this and just shake my head and walk away. However, when I see disrespect shown to someone else I want to take up my sword and protect and defend. Fighting fire with fire with someone disrespectful or hateful will never put out that fire instead it could turn out to be a huge bonfire and the outcome is never good. My Mom always used the phrase, “Kill them with kindness.” Interesting choice of words but appropriate. One of the best ways to defuse these negatives is to stay friendly and positive.
After a very challenging month and I know you’ve probably encountered each one of these challenges at one time or another I challenge you to not just count your blessings at the end of each day but seek them in all things. Work hard daily to earn those blessings and then treasure them, focus on them daily and your love and kindness will shine through and touch everyone you come in contact with. You can be someone else’s blessing instead of someone else’s challenge.
