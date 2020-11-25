The holiday season is starting, during this week of thankfulness, and with it a chance to reflect back of course.
I was in the Navy in ’75 and making an early-winter trip home to see the family, a six hour drive up the Virginia peninsula. I was driving a Plymouth Duster, my cool car. It had mag wheels and air shocks. It was coming up dark when I crossed over into the farm fields which marked the north part of the state, row crops. And me and the Duster were tooling along when the Duster quit running.
What I remember most: Coasted over to the side of the road (a lifetime of heapy cars made that a more typical than memorable event) and got out to look around. I was in the middle of nowhere, just me and the row crops. A cold wind was blowing and you could hear it whistling, standing outside the not-running car. No lights, nothing, just out in nowheresville and a cold night wind was blowing.
After a while a farmer came by and saw me, stopped, and gave me a ride to a garage up the road. The guy was working late and apparently hungry for work, because he got in the tow truck to go pick up the Duster. It was too late to do much else so he dropped me off at a motel near the garage.
The car was running the next morning, fuel pump, and I was home that afternoon.
Red Sovine performed country songs and one he did in 1967 went on to great acclaim and was covered by a number of artists. The song was called “Phantom 309” written by Tommy Faile. Some labeled it as “Big Joe and Phantom 309.” The song was about a guy hitchhiking home who got stuck out in the middle of nowhere on a forlorn night until a semi stopped to pick him up. The truck was Phantom 309 and its driver was Big Joe.
That’s what makes me think of it, standing by that roadside in the middle of nowhere, my car not running and that cold wind whistling. When someone stopped to pick me up it was more than a joy.
Anyway, Big Joe gives the kid a ride ‘til just before his turnoff when he pulled over, tosses the kid a dime and tells him to walk to that cafe over there and get a coffee on him. A driver there should be able to give him a ride the rest of the way, Joe tells him and pulls away. “In nothin’ flat he was clean out of sight” the song goes.
The guy goes in, throws the coin on the counter and asks for coffee, that “Big Joe was setting me up.”
“Coulda’ heard a pin drop,” the song goes.
Turns out in song world Big Joe was a legendary trucker-now-ghost who used to drive that route past the cafe. He was killed swearing to avoid a stalled school bus while driving Phantom 309 over a rise on the road.
Now here’s the interesting part: Faile wrote the song, sure, but it was based on a true story.
In 1963, John William “Pete” Trudelle had a regular run hauling gasoline to a small town in New Hampshire, going from there to Boston to pick up the gas and back. One night coming back with a load of gasoline he came over a rise and just ahead, under a bridge, was a stalled school bus. He swerved and missed the bus, but was killed in the crash. The driver and passengers of the bus were able to get out of the bus, but the fire, fueled by 4,600 gallons of gasoline Pete was hauling, destroyed everything, even melting the beams on the bridge.
In 2014 the city of Troy, New Hampshire, near the crash site, built a monument to ol’ Pete, citing his life-saving actions in 1963 and the honor of a man laying his life down for another’s life.
And I’m thankful I was able to write a column without bringing up politics or pandemics.
Last verse: “But, every now and then, some hiker’ll come by
And like you, Big Joe’ll give ’em a ride
Here, have another cup and forget about the dime
Keep it as a souvenir, from Big Joe and Phantom 309!”
– “Phantom 309,” Tommy Faile.
