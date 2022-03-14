God promised to bless Abraham. Why does that matter to us? Everything we need comes through that promise. What do we need? God gave us life and a little time and space to live on earth. We need sustenance, protection and everlasting life after this short life.
Abraham was promised that he would inherit the earth (Romans 4:13) and that “better country” (Hebrews 11:16) and was promised a Descendant that would bless all families of the earth. That Descendant is Jesus Christ (Galatians 3:16). Faith in Him makes us children of Abraham and heirs with him whether we be Jew, Gentile, male, female, bond or free (Galatians 3:28, 29). Our blessing is salvation from sin and its curse and added material blessings (Matthew 6:33). We also need His Presence as we go through this life and wait for the Second Coming. When He was ready to go back to the Father after bringing us salvation, He said, “It is expedient for you that I go away: for if I go not away, the Comforter will not come unto you” (John 16:7). He guides, teaches and strengthens us.
Balaam, a wicked prophet, was offered honor and pay by the king of Moab to curse Israel but found he could not do so though he tried repeatedly. He saw the cross-shaped camp of God’s people and heard them shouting for their King and said, “How shall I curse whom God hath blessed? Let me die the death of the righteous and let my last end be like his” (Numbers 23:8, 10)! God “commanded the blessing, even life for evermore” (Psalm 133:3) and no one can prevent the work of our omnipotent God.
Old Testament priests spoke blessing upon God’s people and God accomplished it. “The Lord bless thee and keep thee: The Lord make his face to shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace” (Numbers 6:24-26).
Jesus, our High Priest, asked in prayer and blessing for the evangelists he sent to preach His Word (John 17:20) that God’s glory be upon them to cause others to believe and know that they are loved by God. He has given us amazing glory and witness of His death and resurrection and His blessing is going into all the world. God “sent Him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities” (Acts 3:26).
“The fearful, and unbelieving, and the abominable, and murderers, and whoremongers, and sorcerers, and idolators, and all liars, shall have their part in the lake of fire which burneth with fire and brimstone: which is the second death” (Revelation 21:8). No one has to go there since the Father sent His Son.
“Blessed are they that do his commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city” (Revelation 22:14). The Gospel Jesus came to give us is our passport to the Glory Land. If God hadn’t sent Him, we couldn’t make it. We are blessed!
