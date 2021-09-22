The Van Buren County Master Gardeners were on the prize patrol again. Belinda and Ken Johnson of Clinton were our first nominees for this month. They were nominated by Lori Blagg. She appreciated their manicured, beautiful yard. We totally agree with Lori. We were amazed by the 4 acres of manicured, flat lawn. Belinda and Ken have been there for around 30 years. Their yard was not always this manicured wonderland. They have slowly pushed trees back to create this effect. They planted a few different types of trees, but the neighbors bull has gotten into their yard a few times and he didn’t like the trees. As with most of us this year, they have fought off Japanese beetles, deer, armadillos and drought, and yet their grass is green, and their flowers are blooming. Ken got a new lawn mower and has cut down his mowing time from 4 hours to under 3 hours which is a great improvement. They have a large Japanese maple tree in the back yard that had a spectacular display of color this spring until a late frost put an end to that. An interesting story was, they have huge elephant ears around their shop. I asked if they took them in for the winter. She said no. In fact, they tried to dig one out, and threw it into the creek. Now there is another elephant ear where they thought that they had removed it, plus there is one in the creek. Belinda added a few new plants this year that were purchased at the plant sale. They have a front porch that is shaded and very peaceful. Thank you for all your hard work. It is truly beautiful.
Our second nominees are Karen and Tom Parise of Fairfield Bay. They were nominated by Maud Huber. Karen and Tom moved here less than a year ago. They had a house that needed plants…and so off they went, building a backyard paradise. They built an amazing waterfall and pond, where they implemented a variety of plants. They have added some yard art and some other flower beds. The transformation is incredible. According to Karen, they aren’t done yet. She has more plans. Tom is a very willing helper. During the pond renovation, Karen broke her foot and had to become a supervisor for a little while. They have also added an above ground pool. Karen sent us pictures of the before, just so that you can appreciate all their hard work in under a year. We were very pleased to see Karen’s yard looking so pretty.
This year has had its share of hardships, between Japanese beetles, deer, armadillos, and drought. A few other nominations asked for us to wait until spring before coming to their yard. So, if you make a nomination, it is getting to that time of the year where we would appreciate your pictures of the yard that you nominated. Even though gardens may seem to have been affected by the elements, I am sure that they are still beautiful and able to be recognized. Just send me a message at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com
