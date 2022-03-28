Whatever we do to our fellow man we do to Jesus. Our attitude toward others overlaps our attitude toward God. Jesus came in human form to be our Savior. Before He died the vicarious death, He endured temptation and experienced the human condition to empathize with us in our needs. He knows how we feel. He taught us to feed the hungry, give water to drink, visit the sick and those in prison and provide clothing for the needy.
If we lack this compassion, we do not have the Spirit of Christ and a relationship with Him. We are saved by His sacrificial death on the cross if we are willing to receive Him. Receiving salvation is a reception of the Spirit who produces the love and kindness that ministers to others. Jesus teaches this ministry in Matthew 25:31-46.
Those who go into everlasting punishment go because they refused the One who died to save them from that damnation. We choose Heaven or Hell and do so by choosing or refusing Christ. Refusal of Him is refusal of His Spirit who abides in the saved. That makes us “none of His” (Romans 8:9).
God told the Jews to remember when they were strangers in Egypt. Remember how it feels! Hospitality to a stranger may be the entertaining of an angel unawares. We have angels all about us. Children’s angels “behold the face of my Father” (Matthew 18:10) securing them with Him.
Believers are members of the body of Christ and He cares for each one. They are a “holy priesthood” (1 Peter 2:5) and have His anointing. “Touch not mine anointed, and do my prophets no harm” (Psalm 105:15). Touching them touches Him.
“Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me?” (Acts 9:4) Someone said. Saul asked who was speaking and the answer was, “I am Jesus” (Acts 9:5). Saul was going to the synagogues “breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord” (Acts 9:1). When he persecuted them, he was attacking Jesus. When they hurt, He hurt. Jesus apprehended Saul and, in His mercy, saved him and sent him to preach and teach the same compassion. What an amazing Friend and Savior we have!
Are you “mad at the world”? Be careful! You may be “mad” at God. Taking your spite out on some child or someone weaker than yourself? You’re abusing the Lord. “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me” (Matthew 25:40).
“Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world” (James 1:27). We are saved by faith and repentance but God is seeking worshippers who live their faith in deeds of service (James 2:17).
He cares for those safe in the fold and is also searching the wilderness of sin for the lost sheep who need security and provision now and in eternity. Ministering to others ministers to Jesus and witnesses of the saving Gospel to the unsaved. “Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow” (Isaiah 1:17). This is one way to “adorn the doctrine of God our Savior” (Titus 2:10) and bring the lost to Christ. Serving others serves Jesus.
