‘The goal of forecasting is not to predict the future but to tell you what you need to know to take a meaningful action in the present.” Paul Saffo. Oh my goodness, I love this quote. I certainly don’t want to know what the future holds. Predicting is really just guessing with a base of knowledge as the foundation for your predictions. Forecasting is more of a plan formulated based on factual evidence that leads you to a more meaningful and productive course of action. We don’t know with all certainty that something will or will not happen until that moment. Setting my focus on the future, something so out of my control, is not as productive as setting my focus on knowing where I should be putting my time and energy instead.
Focusing my time and energy on planning for my future and living in the moment is a much better use of my time. Where you spend your time and what you focus your energy on are one of the most important decisions you make each and every day. “Time is one of your most valuable commodities and how you spend it determines what your life will be.” David Khalil.
With time being our most valuable commodity, how and with whom we spend it with is paramount to our happiness. When we become workaholics our relationships suffer with family and friends. On the other hand, if we spend too much of our time not working and helping to provide for ourselves and others those same relationships can suffer. Finding the balance between the two can certainly be challenging but also very rewarding. I will be the first to admit that I lean more toward the workaholic personality than anything else. I can get so wrapped up in what I am doing that not only do I neglect important relationships but I forget to do things like remembering to eat, and who has time to smell the roses! Geez! This is the absolute worse thing that you can do and I need to tell myself this at least on a weekly basis. Life is too short not to smell those roses. Only I can control this.
George Lucas once said, “Always remember, your focus determines your reality.” Mike Hawkins said, “You don’t get results by focusing on results. You get results by focusing on the actions that produce results.” Once you have those actions in place make them happen and celebrate the results. I love planning and that is with all things. I love planning what I’m going to do in the next hour, the next day, and the next year. It gives me something to look forward to. My plans don’t always turn out the way that I want them to but there is always the next day. Each day is a new page in your life’s story so dream big, stay focused, and achieve all your goals in life.
You can’t control the future. You can control where you put your time and energy so please remember to smell the roses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.