”We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.” – Dolly Parton
Change is never easy but I can control how I respond and how adaptable I am to that change. If everything stayed the same we would never see progress so why are we so adverse and fight change? One of the main reasons why people fight change is because they don’t understand the reason for it and are fearful of the unknown.
The three main reasons why we should embrace change are changes encourage innovation. Thank goodness for innovation, especially in medical science and industry. As much as I love a good horse and buggy ride I’m sure glad that I can travel to the next state in a matter of hours to see family instead of weeks or months of travel by horse and buggy. Change helps us to develop new skills and opens up new business opportunities for us. In business, it helps to improve your staff’s morale. Personally, it helps us to grow emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. We can choose to embrace change as it presents itself or we can fight and resist it never knowing if we missed something really great because we refused to give change a fair shake. “The strongest will is the will that knows how to bend.” – Alice Duer Miller
If you are the one that is initiating change and you are meeting with resistance one of the hardest things to accept is how others respond or act to that change. I’m just going to say it like it is, people can get downright hateful when you “move their cheese.”
If you haven’t read the book by Spencer Johnson, “Who Moved My Cheese” you really need to put it on your “must read” list. This self-help book teaches you ways to deal with change in your work, and in your life. The purpose of this book is to give you the tools that you need to stop fearing what lies ahead and instead excel and thrive in an environment of change and how to deal with the uncertainty of that change.
I remember having my girls read this book as part of a home-schooling lesson when they got upset with me when we rearranged their bedroom. We lived in a one-room cabin with a loft bedroom that the girls shared. They were preteens wanting their own space and in order to accomplish this I surprised them by rearranging their room and putting up decorations that they requested based on their own very unique personalities. I had thought it was a fun and nice thing to do for them but one of the daughters saw her stuff moved and she threw an absolute fit! I felt terrible.
I really thought they both would love their new room, their new space. After a few tears and a lot of talking our one daughter agreed to give it a try. In just a couple of days, she apologized and thanked me for all of her new things in her room. She embraced the change and admitted that she loved the new decorations but asked if she could also have her own dresser. Perfect, she gave it a chance and then initiated her own change and we had a great time going and buying each of the girls their own dresser. In celebration of them embracing something new, I let them splurge a little and we got a few more new pieces of furniture to finish off the room and everything looks better with ice cream. It was a great day and a wonderful lesson for all of us.
We cannot control how others respond or act to things that we say or do but we can do our best to make something good come out of their response. In this case, it worked out okay but there are times that people just do not respond or act in a kind or appropriate way. This we cannot control nor should we try. When you run into people like this I have always found it best to move on. Validate their opinions or actions, even if you don’t agree with them. Avoid criticism about how they respond or act. Accept what is and focus more on being the “bigger” person, don’t continue the fight. I asked the girls to give the change a shot and they did, albeit reluctantly for one of them at least, but I was so proud of her for trying. I hope when she is challenged with her daughter that she will remember this lesson she learned oh so long ago and when her daughter, which I hope will happen, embraces change and tries new things that they will celebrate with ice cream!
