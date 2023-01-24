For the next few weeks, I’m going to write about the things that we can control in our lives and things that we cannot control. Giving to yourself, which in this case means putting time and effort into your mental health is always an excellent way to spend your time. Giving to yourself is never selfish. Think of it as building the foundation of a lifetime of giving to others. It’s no different than the airline attendant who reminds us to put the oxygen mask on ourselves before we put it on our child. We can’t give to others if we are the ones in need.
One of the things that we cannot control and shouldn’t focus our time or energy on is other people’s mistakes. It’s not easy to sit back and not express our opinions when we see others about to make a mistake. Or rather, what we perceive will be a mistake for them. I especially have a hard time with this when it’s someone I love that I see making a mistake. Rarely is it helpful for me to step in and “tell them what to do.” It’s certainly not easy to sit back and do nothing. How many times have you been certain that someone was about to make a big mistake? You step in, try to help, it goes way south and now you’ve upset the person you were trying to help. They aren’t going to thank you for what you perceived as helping. They perceived it as interfering. If the mistake has already happened, never say I told you so, or I knew something like this would happen. This will not win you any accolades, on the contrary, you may alienate yourself from that person and do more damage than you could have ever expected. Experience has shown that it’s better to lend a hand, give your assistance only if asked but always, always be there to help pick up the pieces or correct the mistake if you can. “Forget the mistake, remember the lesson.” Unknown.
This leads to this week’s thing that you can control and should focus on which is “My boundaries.” Boundaries help us define what we are comfortable with and how we want to be treated by others. Being able to express those boundaries in a kind and caring way is vital to every relationship you have. Please take care when sharing what your personal boundaries are so that you don’t hurt anyone’s feelings or alienate them in any way. Knowing what your personal boundaries are is important and should be respected by anyone that is in your life. There are five basic types of boundaries, physical, emotional, sexual, intellectual, and financial. It’s not mean to set boundaries. Boundaries create healthy relationships that clearly define your needs and expectations. Learning, accepting, and acknowledging other people’s boundaries help to eliminate any “mistakes” you might make in a relationship.
In summary, mistakes happen to everyone. You can’t control mistakes made by others but you can support and build them up when they do happen. Be prepared to help, not blame. Personal boundaries are a healthy part of all human relationships. Respect them, embrace them and understand them. Taking the time to know someone’s personal boundaries and share yours with them is time well spent. Your reward will be a lasting and sustainable relationship that could last a lifetime. “I set boundaries not to offend you but to respect myself.” Unknown.
