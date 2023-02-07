The great freeze of 2023 is behind us. Obviously, we can’t control the weather. Mother Nature sure challenged us these last few weeks. First with the snow and then with the ice. Beautiful to look at, not so beautiful to work or to drive in. I’m not a cold weather person. I prefer warm sunny days to cold and blistery days. Each season has its own beauty to behold, and I do love living in an area that has four distinct seasons. There was a time, based on where I lived, that watching the weather was a real concern. If we received too much rain, then I couldn’t leave. We lived where crossing the creek not once but twice was required to get out. Too much rain made the creek rise and even with waders it wasn’t safe. Needless to say, that I checked the weather on and off most days. Once we moved, I didn’t check the weather unless I had an event planned outside. Now in my current position I’m back to checking the weather and letting people in my community know what we are doing to keep everyone safe and warm. Is this something that I should worry or focus on? No, because I can’t control this. I can prepare and embrace it and find the beauty in all types of weather.
How I treat others is something I can control and should focus on especially during challenging times like we’ve had these last few weeks. I was on the phone a lot over this winter freeze checking on staff, checking on friends and family. A simple phone call to show concern was an easy way to give and be kind. Not being able to get out and do more was hard especially when I heard or saw the many men and women with emergency services that worked so hard to take care of everyone. The employees of our utility companies, fire and rescue, road crews, the office of emergency management, our police department, tow companies, EMS, even our radio and news stations who kept us informed as to what was coming and how to prepare for the worse. I heard about volunteers with UTV’s, 4-wheel drive vehicles going out and rescuing stranded motorists. The men and women at the food banks and warming stations who were open for days if anyone needed them. The restaurants who fed our emergency crews. The staff at our hospitals caring for those that were injured. So many people giving and caring for others was just incredible! I’m sure I’m forgetting some people and I’m sorry if I have it’s not intentional. We were so fortunate with this last round of ice that we never lost power and I am so grateful but more importantly I’m grateful for the love and caring that was so prevalent in our community.
Some great words to live by and consider always is “The person you took for granted today, may turn out to be the person you need tomorrow. Be careful how you treat people.” Unknown. When I saw all these people helping and reaching out to those in need these last few weeks, I can’t help but think that it’s only during the challenging times that we remember to thank them. I personally am going to make a more conscious effort to thank them not just during ice storms but every day that I see one of them. I hear many people thanking our Veterans when they see them, and this warms my heart. Your challenge this week is to remember all the people who care for us when there is an emergency. Let’s start thanking them every time that we see them.
Stephen King once said, “Don’t let the sun go down without saying thank you to someone, and without admitting to yourself that absolutely no one gets this far alone.”
