Our focus this week is to put time and energy into controlling our attitude toward all things and not focusing on things like if people like us or not. “I can’t make people like me. All I can do is show them who I am, how I feel, and what I believe. It’s up to them to understand my worth.”
It would be a perfect world if everyone I met liked me. Really? Well since that obviously will never happen I say, good, how boring life would be if everyone liked me, thought like me, and never questioned me. Does it hurt when someone doesn’t like you? Absolutely. This starts at a very early age. We all want to be liked. We all want to have friends. How many times in your life have you shed a tear or be sad over someone not liking you or saying mean things about you? I remember wanting to be liked so badly when I was young, then as a teenager, this need was compounded ten-fold, everyone wanted to be with the “in” crowd, the popular kids. You know this really doesn’t change when you’re an adult. As an adult, it sure is nice to have people who like you invite you to dinner, to a party, or just to hang out for a visit over a cup of coffee. You can always have friends but all relationships need to be worked on so logistically if you have at least a handful of good friends then that’s great. There is only so much time in a day and you have to make time to foster those relationships. It’s not about how many friends you have, it’s about the quality of those friendships. So accepting that not everyone you meet will be your friend or like you is a huge step in controlling your attitude and freeing up time to put more energy into fostering relationships that will last you a lifetime.
Viktor Frankl once said, “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of human freedoms – to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” This is so powerful. We are the only ones that can control our attitude. It’s ours, we own it, and we control it. Controlling our attitude and staying positive over our circumstances instead of those circumstances controlling us is true power and the key to your daily happiness.
If you can count on one hand the number of “true” friends that you have then consider yourself truly blessed. There are different categories of friends. There are friends that you know will ALWAYS have your back no matter what. The ones that can be with you and not say a word and you both can be fulfilled and happy just ‘being’ together. There are friends that are good to hang out with now and then. There are friends that you call friends but honestly are more like acquaintances but calling them friends sounds nicer. Each friend has value and should be cherished but the “true” friends are the ones that you focus that energy and time on and with. They are the ones that will get you through those really tough times when you struggle with your attitude.
Your attitude is only what you make it. Circumstances and life events will challenge your attitude but don’t listen to the little devil on your one shoulder listen to the angel on the other and take the high road. “A positive attitude gives you power over your circumstances instead of your circumstances having power over you.” Unknown.
Enjoy your week. Stay warm and safe, our weather might get a little nasty but remember attitude is everything. Snow and ice can be beautiful so stay home and enjoy if possible and if not please be careful your family and friends need you. You have great worth to all who know and love you.
