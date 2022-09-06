OurMindfulLife.com shared what we should want for September. Simplicity September, Smile September, Self-love September, Sympathy September, Serenity September, and Start-fresh September. Six ideas for your kindness challenge for the week, let’s add one more, Sincere September.
This next week as we enjoy the cooler temperatures take time to enjoy simple things like watching the sun rise or set one day. Enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea and take the time to just be in the here and now and be grateful. There is so much beauty in simplicity.
This next week smile every day. “A smile is a curve that sets everything straight.” – Phyllis Diller. Smiling is also contagious. Give it a try. Smile at a stranger and see what happens. Smiling is giving kindness to all who see it.
This next week practice some self-love. The definition of self-love is a regard for one’s well-being and happiness. How you love yourself shows others how to love you. It’s not narcissistic behavior to love yourself. “Loving yourself isn’t vanity, it’s sanity.” – Katrina Mayer. When you love yourself you are a happier person, you are mentally and physically in better shape to love others. When I overburden myself with always doing so much for others I remember what they tell you when you travel on an airplane. If the oxygen masks are needed put the mask on yourself first and then your child or if traveling with someone who requires your assistance. This makes so much sense and should be done daily.
This next week show sympathy to someone who is sad or in need. Sometimes showing sympathy is just listening to someone vent and offering them words of encouragement or strength. Sometimes there aren’t any words needed, maybe a hug or holding someone’s hand is all that is required. “We can’t heal the world today but we can begin with a voice of compassion, a heart of love, an act of kindness.” – Mary Davis.
This next week find serenity in each day. Serenity is the absence of stress or anxiety. It is a state of peace. Whatever time of day works best for you take that time to decompress from the day. “Serenity is not freedom from the storm, but peace amid the storm.” – Unknown. The storm can be things happening at your work, school, home, or a storm you are struggling with within your mind. When you accept that life will never be perfect, that life has its ups and downs and you are never in complete control, you will find your serenity when you find this acceptance.
This next week start fresh each day knowing that this day is the next page in the story of my life. I am the author, I write my story. Whatever happened yesterday is over and done, it can’t be changed, it happened. If you don’t like what happened begin anew today. Each day is a new start and it begins now.
This next week be sincere in all that you do. “Sincerity is doing things not because someone else is doing it but because it comes straight from the heart.” – Toni Payne. I’ll start by saying, “I wish you a very happy, healthy, and safe week being with the ones you love, doing the things that bring you joy, and praying that your blessings are plentiful.” This is my sincerest wish for each of us every day of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.