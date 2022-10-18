Arkansas State University-Beebe students, faculty, staff and alumni were honored at the Arkansas Community Colleges (ACC) 34th Annual Conference held Oct. 9-11, 2022, in Hot Springs.
Steven Winchell of Fairfield Bay, was recognized as the 2022 ASU-Beebe Academic All-Star. He is a nontraditional student pursuing an Associate of Liberal Arts and Sciences degree on the ASU-Beebe Heber Springs campus. A peer tutor in the Learning Center and treasurer of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, Winchell has a genuine heart for service. Since joining ASU-Beebe, he has led efforts to organize a community clean-up day, a campus butterfly garden, and aid relief for Ukrainian refugees. In April 2022, Winchell was named the Outstanding Campus Student for the Heber Springs campus. He plans to continue his education toward a career teaching algebra and mathematics in college, while researching topics in the field of mathematics.
Jason S. Ulsperger, a 1995 graduate, was named this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Alumni Award. He is a professor of sociology at Arkansas Tech University, where he holds faculty excellence awards in both teaching and scholarship and recently finished a term as the president of the Mid-South Sociological Association. He is currently a regional representative for Alpha Kappa Delta, the sociology honor society. Ulsperger also co-authored “Elder Care Catastrophe” (Routledge); is the primary author of over 60 journal articles, book chapters and encyclopedia entries, and has presented over 50 research papers at a variety of conferences, including international locales such as Naples, Italy. “I always wanted to do something for fellow Arkansans by way of teaching, writing, and service. With teaching, mentoring motivates me. I encourage young Arkansans to achieve more than imaginable,” Ulsperger said.
Danny Brock was named recipient of the Outstanding Faculty Award. He is an assistant professor of mathematics and a 26-year veteran of ASU-Beebe, teaching a wide variety of courses from beginning algebra to calculus II. Brock’s light, comedic personality provides the opportunity for outstanding rapport with students, faculty and staff. His student-centered teaching style has endured over the years, while maintaining high expectations, rigor and transparency in the classroom. Brock advises 20 to 30 students per year, serves on various university committees, and chairs the tenure and promotions review committee.
Catherine Burton was named recipient of the Outstanding Staff Award. She is a 2006 graduate of ASU-Beebe and a 2008 graduate of Arkansas State University. Burton earned a Master of Science in college student personnel at Arkansas Tech University and is currently in the educational leadership doctoral program at Arkansas State University. Burton began working in higher education in 2010 and is currently the director of the Advising and Learning Center at ASU-Beebe. As a past president of the Arkansas Student Affairs Association, Burton has been active in state-level student affairs leadership since 2013. She received the PSSC Volunteer Service Award in 2019 as a state conference chair.
For more information about ASU-Beebe and its programs, call (501) 882-3600, or visit the ASU-Beebe website at www.asub.edu.
Arkansas State University-Beebe is an operationally separate, two-year institution of the Arkansas State University System. With campuses located in Beebe, Heber Springs, Searcy, Little Rock Air Force Base, and online, ASU-Beebe offers associate degrees, certificates, and non-credit training for business and industry.
