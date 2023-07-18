Shady Grove Baptist Church will start Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 31 and finish the week, the final night will be Aug. 4 on Friday. Each night will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30. Friday night will end with a program for the parents, a cookout ,a bounce house and waterslide. For transportation, call Art Bryant at 501-723-4054 for information call Shirley Sturgeon at 501-253-3669. The title will be Twists and Turns. This church is located on Shady Grove Road, northwest of Shirley.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.