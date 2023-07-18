Shady Grove Baptist Church will start Vacation Bible School on Monday, July 31 and finish the week, the final night will be Aug. 4 on Friday. Each night will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8:30. Friday night will end with a program for the parents, a cookout ,a bounce house and waterslide. For transportation, call Art Bryant at 501-723-4054 for information call Shirley Sturgeon at 501-253-3669. The title will be Twists and Turns. This church is located on Shady Grove Road, northwest of Shirley.
