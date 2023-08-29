Joe Whillock and Sam Shannon have been selected as the Clinton Yellowjackets honorary captains for the 2023 Battle of the Little Red. The Battle of the Little Red is the name for the annual football game between Clinton and Heber Springs. The game each year features special traditions, such as honorary captains, as well as charitable activities in each community. The Clinton theme for this year’s game is the military.
Sam Shannon played for the Yellowjackets in the 1960s for Arkansas Coaching Hall of Fame member Ronnie Clark. Shannon, who played tackle, served as a senior co-captain in 1967. Sam joined the United States Naval Reserves in 1968. While a member of the Navy he made two West Pacific tours to the South China Sea during the Vietnam War, his ship was part of what was known as the “Blue Water Navy.” Sam along with his wife Becky have been integral parts of the Clinton community for years and longtime supporters of Yellowjackets Athletics.
Joe Whillock was a four-sport athlete for the Yellowjackets playing football, basketball, baseball, as well as track and field from 1992-1996. Whillock served in the United States Marine Corp Reserves from 1998-2005 including duty in Africa. Joe re-enlisted in 2008 and went on active duty. In 2009 he served his country in Helmand Province Afghanistan until April 2010. Whillock ended his Marine Corp career in 2012 and currently lives in Searcy Arkansas.
The two schools and communities will be taking part in several charitable events during the week. Canned food drive along with childcare supplies will be collected during the week as well as monetary donations. The two schools will also raise money for the Make A Wish foundation, to grant a wish to a deserving local child in the lake area, as well as Devon’s Donors a charity named in honor of Clinton student Devon Wooten. The two teams have played 86 times dating back to 1939 with this year’s game to be played Friday at Panther Stadium in Heber Springs with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
