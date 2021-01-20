Sharon Elizabeth Wieser was born on April 1, 1954, to William and Donna Ferguson in Little Rock, Arkansas. She died peacefully in her home on Saturday, January 9, 2021, after a three-year battle with brain cancer, her husband holding her hand and her youngest daughter singing in her ear. Given her initial prognosis and competitive spirit, she would most certainly have declared herself the victor in her fight with cancer, and rightfully so.
Sharon was raised in Clinton, Arkansas. Dubbed “Little Miss Sunshine” at an early age, she had an infectious smile that lit up every room she entered. After high school, Sharon attended Ouachita Baptist University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude and was a charter member of the Ouachita Student Foundation. It was at Ouachita that Sharon – or more precisely her legs – caught the attention of a young football player named Kevin. The two fell in love, were married, and enjoyed 44 wonderful years together.
Sharon was a devoted wife and mother. As a minister’s wife, she provided Kevin the support needed to navigate the triumphs and trials of church work. As a mother, she loved her children unconditionally, while instilling in them the values that were so evident in her life: kindness, integrity, persistence, hard work, and many more.
Sharon was a middle school math teacher. Through her ever-encouraging and gentle instruction, she gave her students the confidence to achieve more than they dreamed and a life-long love of learning, if not math. She was adored by students and colleagues alike, and had the singular distinction of being named teacher of the year in two different Arkansas school districts.
Sharon hit her stride when she became Nanny to what would eventually total eight grandchildren. Nanny poured herself into her grandchildren, uniquely loving each in way that made them believe they were her favorite. She was always present in the big moments, rarely missing birthdays, ball games, recitals, or trips. But it was in the small moments that her love shone through. She will be deeply and painfully missed at all of the big and small moments to come.
Sharon was a believer, a child of God, and a committed member of Geyer Springs First Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the choir, play the piano, vacation on a Florida beach, sunbathe on the back deck, cultivate enduring friendships, play and watch basketball, and cheer on the Razorbacks. While Sharon will be missed by her family and friends, she is now healed, free of cancer, and dwells in the presence of God in His Eternal Kingdom. Bishop Charles Brent wrote, “Life is eternal; and love is immortal; and Death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight.” Sharon is now on the other side of the horizon just beyond our sight, and she joyfully worships God in the Father’s presence alongside those who have gone before her.
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at MD Anderson, Baptist Hospital, UAMS, Charlotte’s Home Health, and Arkansas Hospice for their excellent care of Sharon.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Kevin Wieser; son, Jay Wieser (Beth) of Fort Worth, Texas and their children Allie Beth, Luke, and Emery; daughter, Jamie Cook (Kyle) of Bentonville, Arkansas and their children Sloan and Collins; daughter, Jill Franklin (Derek) of Arkadelphia, Arkansas and their children Eli, Ezra, and Ruby; mother, Donna Ferguson of Clinton, Arkansas; brother, Steve Ferguson (Diana) of Mount Pleasant, Texas and their children Will Ferguson and Heather Hines Teel; and mother-in-law, Joan Wieser of Bryant, Arkansas. Sharon was predeceased by her father, William Ferguson, and father-in-law, Deryl Wieser.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the music ministry at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church. Donations can be made at https://gsfbc.org/give. In the memo box please specify in memory of Sharon Wieser. Visitation (1:00) and a memorial service (2:00) celebrating Sharon’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church, 12400 I-30, Little Rock, AR 72210. All are welcome.
