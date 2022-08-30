“Let’s teach our daughters it’s not about being beautiful. Teach them to be bold. Be silly. Be strong. Be confident. Be independent and intelligent. Be brave and fierce. Be real, in a world full of fake. Let’s redefine beauty.” – Unknown
I ran across this quote several months ago and saved it for this week, the week just before I will pass on the title of Senior Ms. Van Buren County Fair Queen. It has not only been an honor and a privilege to represent my community but the experience I had representing the County at the State pageant is one that I will never forget and I am grateful for.
Over the course of this year, I have had many opportunities to meet little girls, young ladies, and women who are competing in pageants or just want to meet and visit with me because I’m wearing a crown. This is very humbling and in all honesty, I felt a little silly the first time I was out in public wearing my crown. Then I would meet a little girl whose face just lit up when she saw me. I received an abundance of hugs, compliments, and during state competition words of encouragement. Coco Chanel once said, “Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself.”
Over the course of this year this is the message I shared with all the girls, and women I met. I genuinely believe that true beauty comes from within and I encourage all women no matter your age, if you have ever thought about competing in a pageant, just do it! You won’t regret it. Every woman who puts herself out there, who sets foot on that stage is a winner in my book. It takes great courage, determination, strong self-esteem, and days and hours of planning, preparing, and focusing on what needs to be done. It is not for the faint of heart, let me tell you. When I hear any derogatory remarks about pageants or the women who participate in pageants I’m so disappointed in the person who voiced those remarks. Unless you’ve walked a mile in my heels, do not judge.
Sure pageants are about wearing pretty dresses, winning prizes, scholarships and of course, winning the coveted crown but they are about so much more. Pageants encourage and promote self-confidence, learning that you are capable of doing more than you ever imagined possible. Pageants teach self-discipline, motivation, and determination. When you want something so bad it motivates you to learn to set goals and work towards achieving them. You have to be self-disciplined to reach those goals both physically and mentally. Pageants teach poise, are a strong character builder, you learn the value of good sportsmanship, having a positive attitude while learning to get along with others, and accepting the outcome of the pageant graciously. Pageants encourage healthy nutrition and exercise habits, learning to take pride in your appearance, and motivate you to work on your speaking and communication skills. I am not a shy person but many contestants are very shy and insecure, and pageants can be a great stepping stone for you to overcome that shyness.
During a pageant, you will make new friends and build a special bond with the other contestants. It’s nerve-wracking, stressful, and a myriad of different emotions as you prepare for and participate in the day or days of the pageant competition. Pageants promote goal setting and inspire the contestants to think about their future and what steps will need to be taken to achieve those goals.
My advice or words of wisdom as an “outgoing” pageant queen is this, Competition in pageants is an opportunity for women to become the best person they can be. Understand that you are not competing with the other contestants but think more that you are competing with yourself, to improve yourself. You are perfecting your outer beauty and improving on your inner beauty. Be yourself, have fun and celebrate your success. It’s so much more than coming home with the crown. “Crowns are not made of rhinestones. They are made of discipline, determination, consistency, and a rare trait called courage.” Unknown.
Thank you to the Van Buren County Fair Board, Corrine Weatherly, and all my “sister” pageant contestants and Queens for a memorable year. I will cherish all the memories I have as your 2022 Senior Ms. Van Buren County Fair Queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.