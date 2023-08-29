Fair time is here. This weekend our Van Buren County Fair Queens will be crowned and what an exciting day for them. Our dear Corrine has earned her heavenly crown and our hearts are still heavy with this loss. For the rest of my days when I think of the fair pageants, I will think of her and be proud that I knew her and witnessed what a vital part this beautiful lady made in so many young girls’ and women’s lives.
Every young girl and woman who participates in pageants should earn a crown just because of the courage it takes to get up on that stage. Pageants are not for the faint of heart. It takes courage, dedication, organizational skills and a willingness to step outside of your comfort zone. The benefit of pageantry is an opportunity to learn and grow as women in achieving the goals set. Boosting your self-esteem and building the self-confidence that will benefit you for the rest of your life.
These women work hard to improve physically and mentally. This requires determination, tenacity, and a focus on the goal you’ve set. Ms. Corrine encouraged and supported so many women over the years that we will never truly know what a huge impact she has had on our entire community. “Crowns are not made of rhinestones, they are made of discipline, determination, consistency and a rare trait called courage.” Unknown.
I love hearing stories from the ladies after they have experienced a pageant and what it has done to change their lives. My own story for entering pageants started off as an opportunity to do something with my daughters, and granddaughters that required wearing pretty dresses and having fun. Ms. Corrine actually talked me into entering on more than one occasion and I’m so very glad that she did. For me, it wasn’t so much about the crown but about doing something that I had always wanted to do as a little girl. I didn’t start entering pageants until I was in the “more mature” ladies’ division. It was nerve-wracking, frustrating at times trying to decide what to wear, and just downright scary the first time and being nervous about the interviews. After the first pageant which was just a beauty pageant and not a fair pageant with interviews and the different categories, it got easier. My confidence grew and I was honored to wear the crown on the two occasions that I was crowned queen of my division.
When I say it’s not all about the crown in a way it is because it’s when you wear that crown that you have a better opportunity to encourage and perhaps enhance another girl’s or woman’s life. The crown draws people to you, to meet you, to talk to you. This is more difficult when you are in a social atmosphere if your purpose is to encourage and support other women in joining the sisterhood of pageants.
Being in a pageant is not just about the beauty and what you personally gain as a benefit but it’s an opportunity to represent your community. It’s about being a role model and making a difference. Your kindness challenge this week is to plan on going to a local or state fair this season. Go and enjoy all the fun the fair has to offer. Eat some cotton candy, ride a ride, and when you see one of these ladies proudly wearing their crown go up to them and meet them. Let them share their story and give them the encouragement to continue to succeed in life. Words of kindness can have as much impact on someone’s life as a crown.
So to all the girls and ladies out there getting ready for local or state pageants, good luck, have fun, and show the world what you’ve got. You are all winners. “Some superheroes wear a cape, some wear a crown and heels.” Ms. Corrine I hope we will do you proud, we carry your memory and your love in our hearts every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.