Sheila Ann Pruitt, 66 of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. She was born Feb. 1, 1957, in Mountain View. She was preceded in death by her mother, Larce Brewer Goodwin.
Wayne and Sheila loved and supported one another. They operated an ambulance service in Clinton for 18 years. After they sold the ambulance service, they went into the trucking business for 20 years. She was an excellent cook. Above all, she loved her husband and family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Wayne Pruitt; three children, Jeremy Pruitt, Erica Pruitt, Alanna Brew; nine grandchildren, Mason Dowell, Hannah Anderson, Kaitlyn Tiner and husband Mason, Sadie Anderson, Kiersen Dowell, Nick Dowell, Barry Pruitt, Emily Pruitt, Trent Dowell; her father, Milton Goodwin; sister, Shandel Shrable; sisters-in-law, Judy Eakin, Bonnie Kyzer, Barbara Vaughan, Ruby May; brothers-in-law, Charles Pruitt, John Pruitt, Donnie Pruitt; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.
Sheila will have an open visitation from 2-4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Russellville Family Funeral. Her Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Van Buren County, with burial following in Zion Hill Cemetery North of Hector, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the direction of Russellville Family Funeral.
Pallbearers will be Trent Dowell, Nick Dowell, Mason Tiner, Jeremy Pruitt John David Pruitt, Cyrus Dowell.
Obituary and online guestbook are available at www.russellvillefamilyfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.