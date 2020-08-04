The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office has announced the retirement of Deputy Tim Adams.
From the release:
Van Buren County Deputy Tim Adams has been part of the scenery here at the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center since 2008. Tim started in the Detention Center as a Detention Officer and did a phenomenal job. In July of 2016 Tim completed his certification at ALETA and moved on to become a Sheriff’s Deputy.
Through the years, Tim has been instrumental with his many faceted talents to enhance the Sheriff’s Office. Tim is a wonderful carpenter and his works can be seen all through the building. He has also been extremely helpful in building some beautiful furniture pieces that have been raffled off for fundraisers. Tim also was involved in assisting in getting our K-9 program off the ground with his fundraising skills.
Tim is taking an early medical retirement from the Sheriff’s Office and his absence will be felt greatly by all who had the pleasure to work with him. The good news is Tim is still very much a part of our family and we look forward to lunches, long visits, and fishing trips. Please join us in congratulating Tim Adams in a highly successful career and a prosperous retirement. God Bless you Tim and we love you.
