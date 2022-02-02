In a series of news releases, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Lucas Emberton disclosed effort from his office beginning in 2019 regarding both uniforms and recent pay raises for staff.
Pay raises were made after the department’s budget was cut in 2019.
From the news release: In 2019 the budget of the Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center was cut $289,831.86. Despite these cuts I was able to increase my employees salaries by 5 percent in 2019, an additional 50 cents per hour in 2020. After discussing with my employees it was decided to add employee positions instead of salary increases to obtain some much needed help for 2021. In 2022 with the assistance and approval of the Budget committee and Quorum Court members my employees received an increase of $1 per hour.
Uniforms, via donations, were upgraded at no cost to the department.
The release stated changes that were made to the look of department staff in early 2019. After speaking with Logan County Sheriff, the sheriff’s office received a donation of the exact uniforms Emberton wanted. This has enabled us to build an inventory for our employee uniforms which include Administration, Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol, School Resource Officers and Detention.
