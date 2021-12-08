A series of apparent communications errors led to a meeting between Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton and area fire chiefs Monday night. At issue was a concern, voiced by several chiefs, regarding deputies not arriving when requested during emergency calls by first responders.
As the meeting progressed Emberton committed to clarifying response to first responded requests with deputies, while also explaining to fire chiefs that response may be delayed at times due to deputy workload.
Fifteen departments were represented at the meeting, including 911 Dispatch.
The meeting with Emberton, effectively a question and answer session, began with a chief describing a call to a home to check on the welfare of the people who lived there. The call had come from the daughter of the couple. The chief said he checked the house, which was dark, and did not see anyone. He then called dispatch for a deputy to assist, he said, so they could enter the home and check inside.
The response he got back from dispatch was “No deputy was coming,” the chief said.
“I’m worried this is setting the county up for a lawsuit,” he said, explaining that the “no deputy” call went out over the radio for all to hear.
A second chief had a story about being called to a home where the lady who lived there “Had a lot of guns around,” the house having previously been flagged as potential danger for anyone arriving there, and calling dispatch for a deputy to assist with the call.
Dispatch responded “Officer refused to come,” to his request he told Emberton.
(A flagged home is one with an address on file with dispatch as being a home were law enforcement is recommended to be on-hand during emergency service calls, due to some circumstance at the home, such as someone living there who has a mental illness.)
Others had similar stories, often of being told a deputy would not be responding when they asked for assistance during a welfare check.
The chiefs clarified that in all circumstances the situation ended well, with the welfare checks ultimately showing no one was home, and in the case of the flagged house with the guns, the home owner remained relatively even-tempered while the department was on site.
(The woman’s children had taken her gun, the chief said, “… but somehow she got another one.” No guns were fired during the call, he reported.)
Emberton explained several factors could lead to the responses the departments were getting, deputy workload not in the least.
First was the nature of a welfare check, where responders were calling for a deputy so they could enter a home where no one was there to admit them. Deputies, due to laws governing search and seizure, couldn’t break into a home without a warrant, he said.
In those cases first responders actually have more latitude for entering a home than law enforcement offices, Emberton, a former fire chief, said.
Second was that most shifts, Emberton explained, have two deputies on hand “to cover 760 square miles [of the county].” In this case the deputy may be some distance away or on-site of a more-critical need and unable to respond, he said.
It is possible distance or other calls may have led deputies to state they were not responding over the radio, Emberton said. He agreed that training would take place in order to avoid misunderstandings through communication in the future.
Dispatch head Judy Wells provided a list of calls where a deputy would automatically be called out along with first responders, for situations with a potential for violence or criminal intent.
Emberton agreed that Well’s list was accurate and confirmed deputies, if available, would respond to such calls. He and the group, including Wells, reviewed the process for flagged addresses mandating an automatic deputy call. Currently seven properties in the county are flagged, but based on the meeting’s discussion and chief’s response, additional properties will be added to the list.
Emberton said that deputies would be reminded of their duty to respond during certain medical calls, reminding the group again that at times deputy distance from a site or workload might delay a timely response to a request.
Parties were apparently satisfied at the meeting’s conclusion that any issues had been addressed.
