CLINTON – The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office released a statement dated March 16, which listed access restrictions to the county Detention Center and Sheriff's office.
The restrictions have been put in place due to COVID-19 concerns.
Per the statement, the following policies are in effect, effective immediately:
- Limits will be placed on non-personnel entering the secure areas of the facility.
- The facility will be secured by its front gate. Limited access is authorized personnel only.
- All essential request (i.e., repairmen, etc.) to enter the secure area of the Van Buren County Detention Center must be approved by Sheriff Lucas Emberton or Chief Deputy Randy Churches.
- All in-person visitation, including in-house kiosk visitation, will be temporarily suspended. Remote visitation will still be available.
- Bond agents will not be allowed into the secure area of the facility to speak with detainees.
- Bond agents will need to obtain all information from detainee by phone prior to arriving at jail.
- Detention staff will confirm bond amount, if necessary.
- Bond paperwork will be taken care of in the lobby – normal procedures will occur.
- Bond paperwork will not be faxed in.
The statement concluded that the policies would be reviewed “as the situation evolves.”
