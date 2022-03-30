FAIRFIELD BAY — Van Buren County Sheriff Lucas Emberton spoke to Fairfield Bay Rotary Club at its lunch meeting March 23. Emberton gave an overview of the department’s operations and plans for the future.
Emberton, there at the invitation of Rotary member and former Indian Rock Constable Ingram Philips, is running for re-election. In introducing Emberton, Philips spoke about the “heavy responsibility” which comes with wearing a law enforcement badge and the dangers officers face.
Emberton began with an overview of the department, which currently has 22 deputies, this includes the school resource and animal control officers, as well as 17 officers in dispatch and detention center. Alongside are two who provide administration support and a part-time cadre, some of whom have been with the department “since the 80s,” he said.
Narcotics remained an emphasis, and here Emberton used a sports metaphor as narcotics being “contained” with the narcotics user and/or dealer being an opposing player who is being contained.
“You can go to jail, you can stop [using], or you can go out of the county,” Emberton said, as the choices left to those who are contained.
In doing this, he said, officers have to patrol county roads and properties, including property checks, and have, in the last four years, increased narcotics arrests 167 percent since he began his term as sheriff.
Emberton said other no-tolerance areas targeted by the department other than drug trafficking are child porn and sexual predators, along with thefts. On the later, the department had just recovered an ATV and UTV the previous day, he said.
Department operations, of course, included budget, a topic Emberton introduced by announcing the department was “100 percent debt-free” after being $500,000 in debt when he took office. He acknowledged the help department administrator Debora Prout had given him as they worked through the budget to find areas to save.
“You have to surround yourself with good people,” Emberton said.
Two recent accomplishment in operations were the department completing its annual legislative audit with no discrepancies found, Emberton said. This was the first zero-discrepancy audit in 20 years for the department, he said.
With that the department had recently purchased 12 new vehicles “100 percent with title” and been able to give officers a raise for 2022, he said. The latter is part of a program to continue bringing officer’s pay to a “competitive” wage for a county Van Buren’s size, Emberton said, along with providing training, 6,000 hours of which took place for officers in 2021.
Also upgraded was the departments computer systems, as well as digitizing old files, including old case files, which had been stored in a trailer “out back” when he took office Emberton said.
Upgrades to the detention center were recently approved by the Quorum Court, including the purchase of isolation pods as well as a new lock system using American Rescue Plan funds.
Questions from the audience about an overall upgrade to the detention center led Emberton to explain that while the jail expense could be justified, the problem was financing, with it being difficult for the county to cover construction costs while the jail was being built.
Emberton several times acknowledged his faith, thanking God for his holding the office of county sheriff.
