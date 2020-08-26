CLINTON — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office has announced a soft opening of its lobby beginning Monday, Aug. 24.
The lobby had been closed to public access with the initiation of closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The release announcing the soft opening stresses that masks must be worn. The following services will be available:
Payment of felony fines
Acquiring copies of accident reports – $10
Acquiring copies of incident reports – $2
Civil process service – $50
Writ service – $120
Money put on inmate commissary (money orders only)
Filing a report
Fingerprints are being done by appointment only on Tuesday and Thursday – $15 (745-2112 for appointment)
Sex Offender registry must be done by Appointment only Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (745-3838 for appointment)
Visitations remain unavailable.
The release, signed by Sheriff Lucas Emberton, stated the hope that more services will be available in the future.
