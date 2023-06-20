Around 3 p.m. June 10, deputies with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a golf cart accident with injuries on Fox Chase Road on Eden Isle. When deputies arrived, they located the accident, involving a golf cart and two female juveniles.
One of the girls was badly injured and was life-flighted as a result of her injuries, Sheriff Chris Brown said.
“Our prayers are with the family of the girls during this time,” the sheriff said at the time.
On June 13, the sheriff received an email from the young girl’s father providing a status update. The father gave Sheriff Brown permission to share the update.
The email read: “It was my daughter that was injured in the golf cart accident. First of all, THANK YOU so much for responding to the scene so quickly. Though I was not at the scene, multiple people have told me about the effort and compassion shown by the officers.
“Secondly, please tell the officer that gave my daughter the stuffed lion thank you SO MUCH. She squeezed that lion all the way until they took her back to surgery at ACH. She has with her now during her recovery.
“Lastly, I’m happy to say that because of the efforts of the first few people on the scene, your officers, the paramedics, the life flight team, and all of the staff at ACH, she is expected to make a full recovery. We hope to be out of the ICU in a few days. Feel free to add an update to your Facebook post that she is recovering well. Please have everyone keep the prayers coming. We will come by the office next time we are in town. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!”
