On Thursday, April 13, the Fairfield Bay Conference Center presented a lecture by P. Clay Sherrod on the upcoming 2024 solar eclipse.
Sherrod is a former educator, long time astronomical researcher and founder of the Arkansas Sky Observatory at Petit Jean Mountain, a non-profit educational and research program.
After an introduction by Mayor Jackie Sikes, Sherrod addressed the interested audience as to what to expect for the upcoming April 8, 2024, solar eclipse, and the fact that Van Buren County is practically ground zero for the eclipse. Sherrod explained the different types of solar eclipses, and the fact that the 2024 eclipse will be a total eclipse for the surrounding area.
The possibility exists that many visitors will specifically travel great distances to view the eclipse in Van Buren County. Such visitors will bring in a significant amount of revenue for both private businesses and local taxes.
Sherrod suggested that residents should plan for the event by ensuring that sufficient food, water and fuel is available. Additionally, Sherrod indicated that travel might be somewhat restricted, so plan accordingly. Overall, Sherrod provided a great deal of information concerning the 2024 solar eclipse.
