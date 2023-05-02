Sherry Lee Lewis, 69, died at home in Edgemont, Arkansas, on Saturday, April 8, 2023. She was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, on Saturday, July 4, 1953, to Arthur and Carolyn Goettsch.
Sherry is preceded in death by her dad, Arthur Goettsch.
Those left to cherish her precious memory are her daughter, Michelle Ann Holliman and husband Scott; son, Jesse Thomas Ferguson and wife Alicia; her mother, Carolyn Goettsch; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Boyd J Goettsch; and many other family, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.