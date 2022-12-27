The Shirley City Council approved raises for the mayor and recorder/treasurer and employee bonuses during its December meeting.
Aldermen approved a 6 percent raise in the mayor’s salary and a 4 percent raise in the recorder/treasurer’s salary next year. The 2023 budget was approved with the changes in those salaries.
Aldermen also approved $50 bonuses for each of the three city employees; a $300 bonus for the recorder/treasurer; and a $500 bonus for the mayor.
Mayor Lisa Hackett presented the estimates from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) for the work that needed to be done to widen and prepare streets for an overlay. ArDOT said that all streets must be at least 13 feet, so some trees needed to be removed and ditches needed to be prepped, the mayor said.
The mayor said the estimated cost for the 2024 Eclipse festivities was $10,000 and recommended that half the cost be included in the 2023 budget and the other half in the 2024 budget. Aldermen approved the motion. Mayor Hackett also noted that the Shirley schools superintendent has “a good outlet to order the eclipse glasses.”
The mayor gave a wrap-up of the 2022 Community Christmas Party, reporting that everything “went great.”
“There was a good crowd, plenty of food, Santa and the Grinch were both in attendance and the kids were very happy with the toys and gifts received,” she said.
Hackett said the city received more estimates for the replacement of the Community Center lighting – $4,500 plus labor from Don Riggins; $3,500 for cost and labor from Jason Bradford; and $3,000 for cost and labor from Erik Collins and the city would have to handle getting rid of the old bulbs. Aldermen approved the bid from Collins.
The council will meet next on Jan. 8, 2023.
