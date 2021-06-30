SHIRLEY — A car chase through Shirley resulted in multiple charges against a Shirley man in a June 21 incident.
Arrested in connection with the incident is Johnathan Crow, 25, of Shirley. Charges include speeding, no liability insurance, driving on a suspended license, fleeing, failure to yield, reckless driving and possession of controlled substances.
In the report, filed by an Arkansas State Trooper, Crow was driving a car on Highway 9 when the trooper noted his taillight was broken. The trooper pulled out to pull Crow over, when Crow sped up, accelerating to 54 mph in a 30 mph zone, per the report.
The trooper turned on his siren and Crow’s car accelerated again, pulling onto Sam Street in Shirley and accelerating to speeds in the 60 mph range. At one point the car, trying to evaded the trooper, cut across a home’s lawn while turning onto Main Street, then running two stop signs.
Crow turned onto a dead end street off Main Street, then “… began to travel down a fence line into a brush thicket.” The car came to a stop.
As the trooper approached, gun drawn, Crow, the only person in the car, put his hands outside the window. He was arrested. As the trooper arranged for an impound he found Crow returned with a suspended driver’s license and on parole. He told the trooper he ran because he had not seen his parole officer for the past two months and “… thought he had a warrant,” the report stated.
Crow was taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center. There, while being searched, a jailer found a “… bag of white crystals that looked like methamphetamine” in Crow’s wallet, and he was charged. The trooper inventoried Crow’s car prior to it being towed to impound and found suspected marijuana, about .3 grams. Crow was charged for this as well.
Online records show Crow being held on $7,500 bond.
