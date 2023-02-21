Shirley Mayor Lisa Hackett announced at the February Shirley City Council meeting that the city will soon begin planning for the 2023 Shirley Homecoming Celebration.
Mayor Hackett said that planning committee meetings will begin on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. and that everyone wanting to assist in the planning of the event is welcome to attend.
Things that would be discussed at the planning committee meetings would be who would be the Grand Marshalls and who would sing the National Anthem at the start of the parade.
Hackett also said that the yearly lunch at the community center this year will be a barbecue meal.
The Shirley City Council also discussed new renovations to the city playground. Mayor Hackett told the council that the city playground was in need of new manufactured wood chips.
The wood chips would cost $44 a yard, and the money would could from the fiscal recovery funds.
A motion was made to have the wood chips delivered and put out. This motion was passed unanimously.
Mayor Hackett also discussed the Solar Eclipse on April 8 of next year.
Hackett told the council that she will have the next Solar Eclipse meeting on March 1. She said that all cities in Van Buren County have already begun planning events. She urged everyone to get plans in place.
Shirley City Council also discussed:
The Arkansas Rural Development Conference, which will be held May 23-25 in Hot Springs, that the city council has been invited to.
Prices for materials needed to repair and prep roads for upcoming overlay projects.
