The Shirley City Council met March 13 for the regular scheduled meeting where the council discussed an ongoing issue involving a property on Sam Street.
Members of the city council said at the meeting that there have been some complaints from members of the community regarding the home, specifically concerning the amount of trash on the property.
Community members have said that there are non-running and unlicensed cars, various non-working appliances, burned trash and other items on the property.
Council member Deborah Kerrigan said that Shirley tries to keep the city clean and that the property does not meet those standards.
Mayor Lisa Hackett,Treasurer Melissa Worthing and Jason Holt visited the home on March 10 to deliver a letter to the property owner to attended the March 13 meeting in order to address the issue.
The property owner, who is in her 90s, told the city council that she also does not like how her property looks but that there isn’t much she is able to do to fix it at her age.
City Attorney Matt Gilmore presented the resolution before the city council that declared the property a nuisance and that the property presented a health hazard to Shirley citizens.
According to the resolution, the property owner has 30 days to “abate” the nuisance. After 30 days, Mayor Hackett has the power to contract for services to remediate all nuisances and a lien will be placed on the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.