Hundreds of cars rolled into Shirley for the 2022 Harvest Fest Car Show. Attendees enjoyed the beautiful weather as the following winners were announced:
Best Ford, No. 20 Terry Rollins.
Best Chevy, No. 30 Allen Padgett.
Best Mopar, No. 31 Bobby Parks.
Best Rat Rod, No. 24 Dennis Nolan.
Best Truck, No. 2 Steve Jones.
Best Motorcycle, No. 32 Mississippi.
Best Paint, No. 30 Allen Padgett.
Best Engine, No. 30 Allen Padgett.
Under Construction, No. 4 Cameron Beck.
Best of Show, No. 30 Allen Padgett.
1900-1935, No. 14 Bill and Linda Johnson.
1936 – 1963, No. 6 Ralph Roesch.
1964-1975, No. 30 Allen Padgett.
1976-1999, No. 12 Carlos Hawley.
2000-2022, No. 39 David McKim.
Peoples Choice, No. 20 Terry Rollins.
Best of Show, No. 30 Allen Padgett.
Sheriff’s Pick, No. 10 Lynn King.
Mayor’s Pick, No. 37 Chris and Katie Mendieta.
