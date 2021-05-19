Friends, Family and neighbors will gather once again for the Annual Shirley Homecoming. Folks have been filling the historic downtown for over 50 years to celebrate the heritage of family’s past. Saturday June 5, in the Depot area, 9 a.m. kids games registration 10 a.m. the games begin. vendors will line the street, along with food trucks.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m. with the line-up at the school at 1:30 p.m. Anyone can join in the fun with the theme of this year being “FAMILY.”
The rodeo arena will be a big show this year with a “Bull Ride Spectacular.”
After the parade at 3 p.m., check out the awesome music line-up where “Hillbilly Cahos” takes the stage. Fun and dancing last all day with The Blake Thomas Band” opening up for a home town favorite “Lucky Draw.”
“We are looking forward to seeing family faces and meeting new friends” stated Mayor Lisa Hackett. “It’s been a long year and we are ready for Homecoming.”
We are still adding to the vendor line-up with a few spaces still available. For any information please feel free to contact Lisa Hackett 723-4848 or Missy Worthing 723-8290
